Collin County Reports 17 New Cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Collin County reported 17 additional cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, as the countywide case total reach 1,090.

Collin County Health Care Services also reported 12 recoveries from the virus. Seven hundred forty people have recovered, while 31 have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Collin County.

Of the 17 new cases, there are four new cases each in McKinney and Plano and three in Dallas. There are two new cases in unincorporated parts of Collin County and one each in Blue Ridge, Fairview, Frisco and Wylie, according to Collin County Health Care Services.