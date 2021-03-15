City of McKinney to Close COVID-19 Vaccination Hubs by End of April

The city of McKinney announced Monday that it would phase out operations at their COVID-19 vaccination hubs and begin transitioning to private health providers and other channels of vaccine distribution.

Operations at the McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center will conclude by April 30.

The McKinney Fire Department began vaccinating for COVID-19 on Dec. 23 when doses were in short supply, and the state needed assistance getting vaccinations out.

"We created the vaccine hub to assist the most vulnerable in our community, and we have had a major impact jump-starting the vaccination process in Collin County," said Mayor George Fuller.

"We stood up the vaccination program until the private sector could stand up. Now it's time to let employees return to their normal duties, give our volunteers a much-deserved break, and let private health care providers like physicians, hospitals, and pharmacies take over the public vaccination efforts. We will continue to assist our community by providing thorough information and serve as a community resource to help folks find where they can get vaccines. The health and wellbeing of our community remain our highest concern as we continue to navigate this pandemic," Fuller said.

The McKinney Fire Department will complete all second doses for those who received their first dose from the hub. Though the McKinney Fire Department will not schedule public vaccination appointments after this date, they will continue to provide vaccines to senior living centers and other highly vulnerable populations, according to the city.

"As first responders, we are trained to jump into action to save lives. On our first day of operating the hub, we gave 67 vaccinations, with high fives all around for a job well done. Since then, we've worked our way up to giving 2,000 doses in a single day," said Fire Chief Danny Kistner.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to fight back against COVID-19 by vaccinating the public, not only for the members of the McKinney Fire Department and city employees but the many organizations and volunteers that have come together to make the vaccination hub a successful operation," Kistner said.

Residents looking for vaccine providers can visit the Collin County Health Care Services website and the DSHS vaccine website that lists large vaccination hubs, a vaccine availability map, and a list of all providers.