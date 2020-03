At 9 p.m. Tuesday, the city of Dallas will close all playgrounds, golf courses, and tennis centers.

Mayor Eric Johnson made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The @CityofDallas will close playgrounds, golf courses, and tennis centers effective tonight at 9 p.m. to help us slow the spread of #COVID19.



Open-air park space and trails will remain available for public use. @DallasParkRec. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) March 17, 2020

The mayor says this will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Johnson did add that Open-air park space and trails will remain open for public use.