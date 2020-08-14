Backlog Leads to Staggering Number of New Cases in Collin County Friday; Denton Adds 2 Deaths

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 1,304 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with six more coronavirus-related deaths.

Collin County Health Care Services reported a staggering 1,167 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, most of which they say is the result of a reporting backlog.

"The Department of State Health Services (DSHS) updated their database, resulting in the release of a very large backlog of cases," Collin County HCS said. They added that they expect the case numbers to fluctuate substantially over the next few days as the state's system will again be taken offline for maintenance. "There may be days with few or no cases and days with a high number as the states system upgrade and stabilization process continues."

Friday's new cases raise the countywide total to 9,612; the 7-day average for new cases in Collin County is now 317 new cases per day, up from 199 on Thursday.

Collin County officials also reported four deaths Friday including a 100-year-old woman from Celina who had underlying health conditions and died at Settler's Ridge Care Center; a 60-year-old woman from Murphy who had underlying health conditions and died at a hospital; a 90-year-old woman from Wylie who had underlying health conditions and died at Founders Plaza Nursing and Rehab; and a 97-year-old woman from Wylie who had underlying health conditions and died at Founders Plaza Nursing and Rehab.

There are 5,335 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 4,179 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 137 new cases of the virus Friday along with two more deaths.

County health officials only said the latest victims include a man over 80 and another in his 70s, both of whom were residents of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Denton.

“We ask for you to keep the families of these two individuals who died from COVID-19 in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we remain cautiously optimistic about fewer new cases of COVID-19 being reported and the ongoing increase in the number of recoveries, we ask for you to continue wearing masks, physically distancing, and staying home if you feel sick.”

Denton County's 7-day average for new cases dropped from 100 on Thursday to 99 on Friday; the 14-day average, which had declined for three days straight, held at 100 cases per day.

The county has recorded 82 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 8,214 with 5,278 estimated recoveries and 2,854 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in The Colony on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at The Colony Five Star Complex at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.