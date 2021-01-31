326 Cases of COVID-19, 4 Deaths Added Sunday in Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 326 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Sunday and four more deaths.

The new cases bring the county's total to 62,180.

The state has not revealed any information about the four most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

The county has had 577 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 57,622 estimated recoveries through Sunday.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 496 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday.

If you would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Collin County, click here for more information and to register.