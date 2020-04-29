Denton County

10 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Denton County

NBC 5 News

10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Denton County on Wednesday.

There are now 748 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

Denton County Public Health also reports five additional recoveries of COVID-19.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru testing center for community members who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the previous seven days. The testing center will be held at 535 S. Loop 288 in Denton from 8 A.M. – 12 P.M. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Community members must call to pre-register for free testing at 940-349-2585.

