Texas Health and Human Services Looks to Fill Hundreds of Positions

By Dominga Gutierrez

Texas Health and Human Services is seeking to hire people for hundreds of available positions, including psychiatrists, nurses, psychiatric nurse assistants and direct care support staff at its state-supported living centers and state hospitals.

"People who want to make a difference and help others will find a meaningful career with Texas HHS," said Mike Maples, HHS deputy executive commissioner for the health and specialty care system. "This is an opportunity to be on the front lines of changing lives and giving back to your communities, your state and your fellow Texans."

The state supported living centers are located in Abilene, Austin, Brenham, Corpus Christi, Denton, El Paso, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Richmond, Rio Grande, San Angelo and San Antonio.

Those interested to apply can click here.

