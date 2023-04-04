What You Should Buy in April to Get a Fresh Start to Spring

Springtime is in the air, which means you’ve probably got some yard work and spring cleaning to prep for! And if you need a refresh on your tools to get the job done right, Consumer Reports is here to help, finding discounts on top-rated products for a fresh start this April.

Whether you’re grilling, mowing, cleaning, or just looking forward to spending more time outdoors, April is the perfect month to get the items you’ll need to start your spring right.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Retailers focus on seasonal items in April, with deals around outdoor equipment for lawn care and spring cleaning. It’s also a great time to find sales on the items that will help you enjoy the outdoors during the warmer months ahead.

First, get a handle on spring cleaning with a new vacuum cleaner. The Samsung Jet Vacuum Cleaner is as low as $550 at Amazon. The cordless stick vac has a digital display that allows you to check the power level, battery life, and any maintenance issues.

After you’re done cleaning the inside, keep things tidy outside with a new lawn mower. The Ryobi mower is as low as $299 at Home Depot. Consumer Reports says the battery-powered mower earns top marks in mulching, evenness of cut, and noise.

Now that you have all of those chores done, head out to enjoy the nice weather. But first make sure your noggin is safe with a bike helmet that can protect you. The Giro Bike helmet is one of CR’s top-rated bike helmets and is $69.95 at Amazon. The helmet aces Consumer Reports' impact tests, and provides excellent ventilation.

And finally, kick back and dine al fresco with a brand new grill. The Permasteel Grill is as low as $379.99 at Home Depot. The compact, low-priced grill heats food evenly and has three burners, electronic ignition, and two side shelves.

And if you’re on the lookout for more deals this month, Consumer Reports says carpet cleaners, chainsaws, leaf blowers, pressure washers, and string trimmers should all be on sale at some point in April.