Top Vehicle Picks for 2020

Consumer Reports buys and tests about 50 new vehicles each year at its 327-acre test track, evaluating things like performance, fuel economy, and child seat installation. It just released its annual Top Picks.

The list is based on cars that have earned the highest Overall Scores, which factor in road tests, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.

To be a Consumer Reports Top Pick, each car is required to have forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection as standard equipment. These safety features are important and should be standard on every new car.

The Subaru Forester is CR’s Top Pick in the small SUV category for its rare combination of practical packaging, impressive fuel economy, and great driving experience. It also has excellent owner satisfaction.

The Kia Telluride is a standout in the midsized SUV market. Its road-test score is among the highest CR has ever given. That distinction, combined with comfort and capability at an aggressive price, made it a CR Top Pick.

The Honda Ridgeline was CR’s top compact pickup truck. It combines a comfortable, carlike ride with the usefulness of a truck. And with the addition of the advanced safety features standard on all 2020 trimlines, it jumped up to this year’s Top Picks list.

And a new record was set this year: The Toyota Prius became one of CR’s Top Picks more than any other vehicle—a record 17 times. While some hybrid competitors challenge its 52 mpg, the Prius remains the standard-bearer for automotive efficiency, and it scored extremely well for reliability.

Looking for something a little more high-end? CR’s Top Picks also include the Lexus RX SUV, the Tesla Model 3 electric car, and the Toyota Supra sports car.