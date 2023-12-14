How to navigate post-holiday returns, refunds and exchanges

Many of us are busy shopping for the perfect holiday gifts. But what happens if what you give OR get, isn't quite right? Luckily, Consumer Reports has tips to navigate those post-holiday returns, refunds and exchanges!

Not all holiday gifts are winners So don't feel bad if the gift you give isn't perfect - 40% of people say they'll be returning at least one gift this holiday.

"We try not to return anything but it's impossible, especially with all the online ordering," one shopper said.

To save your loved one's time and future frustration it is important to check the return policy before you buy.

"Every retailer has their own policy, but many extend the window through the end of January, effectively giving recipients a month to return or exchange once they've gotten their gift," said Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports.

Walmart is allowing most items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 to be returned until Jan. 31.

Over at Target, you'll have through Jan. 24 to return electronics and entertainment items.

At Best Buy, make sure your returns are processed by Jan. 13.

Holiday gifts purchased from Amazon will need to be returned by Jan. 31.

"If you're not sure you'll keep a gift, - don't remove tags or rip the box! You might incur a restocking fee, which could be up to 15% of what you paid, if the packaging isn't intact - that's especially common for electronics," Gordon said.

And for items purchased online, some stores allow you to make your return in person at their physical store, you can avoid shipping and restocking fees by doing this.

And don't lose that gift receipt. Of course, if you don't have one, you can still ask for a refund or even store credit.

If you receive a gift card - don't be naughty and never use it! Every year millions of dollars in gift cards go unused! By law, gift cards cannot expire for at least five years from activation! - And if you know you won't use it, regift it or give it to someone who will or even donate it to a charity!