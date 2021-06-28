How to Hack Your Credit Score

Credit scores can impact everything from the interest rate you pay on a mortgage

or credit to your insurance premium. So imagine what it's like for the millions of

people who have no credit history whatsoever, or a very low credit score.

“A bad credit history can also make it difficult to rent an apartment, go to college or even get a job,” said Lisa Gill with Consumer Reports.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

If you want to build up your credit, you need to get credit.

An important first step is opening a bank account, taking out several small loans, and making on-time monthly payments, which should improve your score over time.

Next, consider applying for what’s known as a secured credit card, which means that you’ve backed the card with cash. You can also ask a family member with good credit to add you to their credit card. Just make sure you have a good relationship with the person because if you miss or are late with a payment, it can ding both your scores.

And if you have any outstanding debt in collection, pay it off as soon as possible, and make sure to pay all of your bills on time to avoid collections in the first place.

“Once you pay off any debt in collections, many credit-scoring systems won’t heavily weigh them when your score is calculated,” said Gill.

And be sure to check your credit report carefully. Dispute any errors you might find by sending a certified letter with evidence to the big three credit bureaus. They have about 30 days to respond.

Consumer Reports says to be very wary of any quick fix credit services that offer help for a fee. You don’t have to pay to fix your credit. It just takes a solid financial plan and some time.

MORE: How to Fix Your Credit Score