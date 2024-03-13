DoorDash has announced the expansion of its SNAP/EBT payment offering, adding over a dozen new grocery partners.

This move aims to increase access to affordable groceries through on-demand delivery and expand local commerce support for SNAP/EBT payments to all 50 states, according to the company.

Eligible customers now have more choices to leverage their SNAP/EBT benefits when ordering online groceries. Shoppers can purchase locally-grown produce, the freshest fish, international products, and a wide selection of natural and organic foods, bulk foods, and more at affordable prices.

DoorDash has stated that its latest initiative is a continuation of its ongoing efforts to offer affordable, convenient, and accessible shopping experiences for consumers in their local neighborhoods.

This includes a range of services such as $0 delivery fees with DashPass, daily deals in their Offers hub, and bundling and saving on two stores with DoubleDash.

Since launching support for SNAP/EBT payments in 2023, DoorDash has become one of the largest online marketplaces offering SNAP/EBT recipients access to grocery delivery across the country, according to company officials.

There have been 1.5 million SNAP orders on DoorDash, and more than 1.1 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash.

The commerce platform said that new DoorDash customers are eligible for two months of free subscription to DashPash, which offers $0 delivery fees on qualifying orders when they upload their SNAP/EBT card.