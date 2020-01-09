New Residential Tower Would Join Historic Deep Ellum Building

A high-rise residential tower on the way in Dallas’ Deep Ellum district would adjoin one of the first buildings redeveloped in the neighborhood just east of downtown.
In 1996, Dallas-based Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management converted the former Adam Hat Co. building into loft apartments. The more than century-old building on Canton Street started out as a manufacturing plant for the Ford Motor Co.
Westdale, which is now one of the biggest owners and developers in Deep Ellum, is working with apartment builder StreetLights Residential to construct a mid-rise apartment building and a residential tower on the block next to the Adam Hats Building.
