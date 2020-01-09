deep ellum

New Residential Tower Would Join Historic Deep Ellum Building

Apartment high-rise would be next to landmark Adam Hats Building

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

One of the new buildings would be on the parking lot next door to the Adam Hats Building on Canton Street just east of downtown Dallas.
Randi Eli Grothe - The Dallas Morning News

A high-rise residential tower on the way in Dallas’ Deep Ellum district would adjoin one of the first buildings redeveloped in the neighborhood just east of downtown.

In 1996, Dallas-based Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management converted the former Adam Hat Co. building into loft apartments. The more than century-old building on Canton Street started out as a manufacturing plant for the Ford Motor Co.

Westdale, which is now one of the biggest owners and developers in Deep Ellum, is working with apartment builder StreetLights Residential to construct a mid-rise apartment building and a residential tower on the block next to the Adam Hats Building.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

deep ellumThe Dallas Morning Newsbusinessdevelopment
