Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Your Income Tax Bill for 2022 May Have Just Gotten Cheaper If You Live in One of These 5 States

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Some Americans may have noticed a little extra cash in their paychecks since the beginning of January.

Changes to a state's income tax code often go into effect at the start of a new year, according to Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects for the Tax Foundation.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Check out this video to learn about how five states are lowering income taxes for residents.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Money Report

markets 18 mins ago

Japan Markets Set to Rise as Nasdaq Closes in Correction Territory; China to Release Loan Prime Rate

business 29 mins ago

SEC's Gensler Says Brokerage Apps Want Users to Trade Frequently, Which Can Be Bad for Small Investors

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingInvestment strategypersonal financeSpecial Reportssavings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us