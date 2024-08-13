Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching during the rebound and what's on the radar for the next session.

Weekly mortgage applications

We get new data Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. ET, CNBC TV's housing reporter Diana Olick will have the number and the instant analysis.

In the last month, Hovnanian shares are up 16.7%.

D.R. Horton is up 14% in a month.

Lennar is up 6.6% in a month.

NVR is up 6.3% in a month.

Pultegroup is up 6.2% in a month.

KB Home is up 5.6% in a month.

Masco is up 4.9% in a month.

Toll Brothers is up 4.8% in a month.

Taylor Morrison is down 0.8% in a month.

Beazer is down 9.5% in a month.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Chipotle

Kate Rogers reports for CNBC TV on what's next after the company's very popular CEO Brian Niccol announced he was trading in Mexican food for coffee and moving to Starbucks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares fell 7.5% today.

The stock is up 40% in a year, but is now 25% from its June high.

Niccol started at Chipotle in March 2018. Since then, the stock is up more than 700%.

Big Tech's big day

The Nasdaq 100 finished up 2.5% today. It is 8% from the July 10 high and up 5% in the last week.

Starbucks was the leader today, up 24.5%, but the rest of the top ten were all big tech stocks that have seen a bit of a fall in the last few weeks.

Super Micro was up 4.9% Tuesday. The stock is 54% from its March high.

NVIDIA was up 6.5%. The stock is 17.5% from its 52-week high.

KLA was up 4.8%. The stock is 11.4% from its July 11 high.

ARM was up 5.7%. The stock is 34% from its July 9 high.

Marvell Technology was up 5.9%. The stock is 25% from its March 7 high.

Broadcom was up 5.1%. The stock is 15.6% from the June 18 high.

AMD was up 3.2% today. The stock is 38% from the March 8 high.

Applied Materials was up 4% today. The stock is 27% below its July 10 high.

Micron was up 3% today. The stock is 38% from the June 18 high.

Intel

CNBC TV's Seema Mody will focus on Intel on Wednesday and the challenges it faces.

It was up 5.73% Tuesday, but is trading 60% below its Dec. 27 high.

The stock is down 33% in August.

Gambling in the USA

Contessa Brewer will report tomorrow on CNBC TV about how fast online gambling is growing in this country.

FanDuel's parent Flutter beat earnings estimates and hiked its guidance after reporting on Tuesday.

Flutter stock is up 10% in after-hours trading this evening.

The stock, however, is 15% from its March high.

DraftKings is also down a chunk since early spring, falling 36% since March 27.

Flutter is down 7.6% in a month, and DraftKings is down 17% over the same period.

The airlines

August is half over and the airline stocks are taking a beating.

Hawaiian is the only one up this month. It's jumped 10%.

Southwest is down 5.6% in August.

American Airlines is down 7.8% in August.

Delta Air Lines is down 8.2% in August.

United is down 9.9% in August.

Spirit is down 15.6% in August.

Mesa is down 19.8% in August.

JetBlue is down 28.7% in August.

Tencent reports

The Chinese internet giant releases quarterly numbers before the bell on Wednesday.

The stock is up 7.8% over the last week and is just 3.75% from its high on May 16.

Tencent shares are up about 1% in the three months since it last reported.

Cisco