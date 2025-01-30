Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after rate decision

By CNBC.com staff,CNBC

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – NOVEMBER 27: Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank speaks during the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) meeting in Brussels, Belgium on Nevember 27, 2023. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

Follow CNBC's ECB live blog here.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The European Central Bank announced a 25-basis-point interest rate cut on Thursday, as expected, in its fifth reduction since the central bank began easing monetary policy in June last year.

The reduction brings the ECB's deposit facility, its key rate, to 2.75%. Markets had been pricing in an over 90% chance of a 25-basis-point cut ahead of the announcement.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us