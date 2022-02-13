Watch All the Commercials From the 2022 Super Bowl

This is CNBC's live blog tracking all the ads airing during the 2022 Super Bowl. Read here to learn more about the ads and to watch them again after they debut.

As the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, a bigger audience is expected to tune in than last year. If that comes to pass, it will be good news for advertisers like Budweiser, Cheetos, Taco Bell, General Motors and more that are back at the big game this year.

These Super Bowl veterans will be joined by a number of first-timers, including travel site Booking.com; cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Global, FTX, and Crypto.com; and health and wellness companies like Covid-19 test provider Cue Health and connected fitness equipment company Tonal.

Fewer companies making a Super Bowl debut than last year

Fewer advertisers are making their Super Bowl debut in this year's game. Numbered at more than a dozen, the newbies draw heavily from the financial technology and cryptocurrency sectors as well as gaming and health and wellness.



For the crypto-focused companies, the Super Bowl is a chance to build a brand and gain awareness among a broader audience. That's the bet companies like Coinbase Global, FTX, eToro and Crypto.com are making.

Other companies making their debut include electric vehicle charger maker Wallbox, Caesars Sportsbook, Tonal and Planet Fitness. Health and wellness is actually a big theme among the advertisers this year. Other companies in this sector include Cue Health, which makes at-home Covid tests, and medical technology company Hologic, which will include singer and halftime show performer Mary J. Blige in its ad.

As newcomers join, some Super Bowl veterans are staying on the bench this year. Among those not advertising in this year's game are Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Mars and Tide.

—Christina Cheddar Berk

Big bets on the Super Bowl could bring a bigger audience

The 2022 Super Bowl is expected to bring in a record audience this year, and one of the factors driving that prediction is an increase in betting on the big game.

PredictHQ told CNBC it is estimating the National Football League's championship game will attract 117 million viewers on Sunday. Last year's game drew the smallest audience since 2007.

A bigger audience will be good news for companies advertising during the game. On average, companies spent about $6.5 million on a 30-second Super Bowl ad this year.

—Christina Cheddar Berk

It's ok to be lighthearted agan

GM

Last year a number of advertisers bowed out of the big game. The problem was it was difficult to gauge what the right tone would be in the midst of the pandemic. This year, companies are giving themselves more leeway and bringing humor back.

One strategy is to lean heavily into nostalgic themes.



"Nostalgia is a really good way to tap into positive memories that large portions of viewing audience will have," Mitchell Olsen, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business told CNBC. "It's an opportunity to attach your brands with some of those positive associations."

The audience better have a good memory of the ′80s and ′90s because many of the ads drawing from these decades for material and music, including General Motors' "Austin Powers" revival.



T-Mobile's commercial also taps an iconic TV show by reuniting "Scrubs" actors Zach Braff and Donald Faison in a musical number, but that show isn't as far in the past.

—Christina Cheddar Berk

If you want a head start watching the ads, it's easier than ever

The Big Game will get underway at 6:30 p.m. on NBC and be streamed on Peacock. It's also available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.



Although this blog will be tracking advertisers' commercials from the coin toss until the game ends, it was easier than ever to get a sneak peek at this year's ads. More than 40 companies pre-released commercials this year, which was up from last year.

Judging from what we've seen so far, this year's ads are leaning heavily into humor, nostaglia and celebrities to grab viewers' attention.

Several automakers have already offered us glimpses of their commercials, including BMW, which is back for the first time since 2015 to pitch its new iX electric vehicle. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault star as Greek gods the 60-second spot.

Travel advertisers are back as well. After two years of disruption brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, these companies are ready to tap into pent-up demand for big vacations. Booking.com will have its first-ever Super Bowl ad, starring actor and director Idris Elba. Both Booking and its rival Expedia are using giveaways to stir up excitement on Sunday.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is featured in Tonal's first ad during the big game, while celebrity chef Guy Fieri will be promoting Bud Light Seltzer's new line of hard sodas.

—Christina Cheddar Berk

