Tom Cruise landed early career-defining role after his sister forced him to say hello to Dustin Hoffman: She ‘pestered me so much'

It may be hard to believe after 40 years of superstardom, but there was once a time when Tom Cruise could get starstruck by a Hollywood icon.

Speaking during an event at the BFI cinema in London, the "Mission: Impossible" star revealed that it was thanks to encouragement from his sister that he landed his role in "Rain Man." In 1984, a 22-year-old Cruise was eating with his sister in New York City when she spotted a familiar face at the restaurant.

"She goes, 'There's Dustin Hoffman.' I looked up and there he was, in a hat — he was doing 'Death of a Salesman' — and he was ordering takeout," Variety reported Cruise as saying.

His sister urged him to go up to the actor and introduce himself. Cruise was hesitant, not wanting to bother Hoffman, but said that his sister was "pushy."

"If you don't do it, I'm just going to go over there and tell him who you are," Cruise said his sister told him, adding that he replied: "He's not going to know who I am, that's going to be really humiliating!"

Eventually, Cruise said, his sister "pestered me so much" that he relented and approached Hoffman, who immediately recognized the actor and gave him a warm greeting.

"As I was leaving he said, 'I want to make a movie with you.' And I said, 'That would be nice, sir,'" Cruise told the crowd. "And that's what happened, and basically a year later he sent 'Rain Man.'"

The moment would prove to be an inflection point in Cruise's career. In 1986 he would cement his stardom by appearing in "Top Gun" and "The Color of Money." When "Rain Man" eventually hit theaters in 1988 — going on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture — Cruise became one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

While an introduction in a restaurant between two movie stars isn't the same as a workplace, Cruise's sister's encouragement is in line with expert advice for how to advance your career.

Gorick Ng, a Harvard career advisor, told CNBC Make It last year that reaching out to a professional you admire to introduce yourself is a great way to potentially open up job opportunities for yourself down the line.

"You show up, you share your story, you ask questions about their background," Ng said.

Talia Fox, CEO of Washington, D.C.-based executive coaching firm KUSI Global, told CNBC Make It that even if you feel insecure, all you need is the appearance of confidence.

"People think confidence is something that you need to have internally," she said. "The whole world, including billionaires, feel insecure. Forget about trying to be confident, it's going to be an up-and-down thing. But you can practice your posture, your voice tone, your eye contact. Try to know the behaviors that result in confidence."

