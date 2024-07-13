Travelers say these are the best—and worst—U.S. airports for on-time flights, cleanliness, restaurants and more

AirHelp, an air passenger rights company, released its 2024 AirHelp Score report on the best and worst airports around the world. The report ranked 239 airports from 69 countries, including the United States.

To rank the airports, the company used data, partially based on the claims it processes worldwide, to calculate how often flights departed as scheduled in airports across the country and surveyed passengers about wait times, cleanliness, retail stores, and restaurants. Airports were scored based on flights from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024.

AirHelp determined an airport's final ranking based on three factors:

On-time performance

Service quality

Food and shops

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 5 best U.S. airports, according to travelers

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

The Salt Lake City International Airport ranked as the No. 1 U.S. airport according to travelers. It scored an 8.28 out of 10. The airport also came in sixth in the on-time performance category and was the eighth-best airport in the world, according to the AirHelp report.

Robyn Beck | Afp | Getty Images

Salt Lake City International Airport is just a few miles outside downtown Salt Lake City and has one terminal and two concourses. The SLC airport unveiled significant renovations in 2020 — including upgraded terminals and parking garages — with more expected to be completed by 2026.

The airport serves as a hub for Delta Air Lines, and according to its website, in 2023, saw a record 26,952,754 travelers. SLC hosts more than 330 flights daily to 95 nonstop destinations.

The 5 worst U.S. airports, according to travelers

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Orlando International Airport (MCO) Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ranked as the worst U.S. airport with a score of 7.33, according to AirHelp. Globally, the airport ranked No. 167.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The Florida airport is in close proximity to Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Dania Beach and is about 20 miles north of Miami.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport serves as a base for Allegiant Air, JetBlue and Spirit Airlines. Southwest Airlines also has a major presence in the airport.

FLL has an average of 336 daily departures and nonstop service to 94 cities and 57 international destinations in 28 countries, according to the Dania Beach website.

Want to stop worrying about money? Sign up for CNBC's new online course Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure. We'll teach you the psychology of money, how to manage your stress and create healthy habits, and simple ways to boost your savings, get out of debt and invest for the future. Start today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through September 2, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.