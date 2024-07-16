The salary you need to be in the top 1% in every U.S. state

You have to earn more than $1 million annually to be among the top 1% of earners in the richest U.S. states and Washington, D.C., a new GOBankingRates study reveals.

In D.C., you're in the top 1% if you make $1,250,029 or more — the highest threshold in the U.S. That's followed by five states where you also need to come in over the $1 million mark to be a top earner: Connecticut, Massachusetts, California, Washington and New Jersey.

The 1% thresholds are based on individual tax return data processed by the Internal Revenue Service in 2022, which has been adjusted by GOBankingRates to reflect 2024 dollar values. Here's a look at where the 1% earn the most, based on that metric:

Washington, D.C.: $1,250,029 Connecticut: $1,192,947 Massachusetts: $1,152,992 California: $1,072,248 Washington: $1,024,599 New Jersey: $1,010,101 New York: $999,747 Colorado: $896,273 Florida: $882,302 Wyoming $872,896

One reason that Washington, D.C. has a higher threshold compared with states like California and New York is that it has a smaller population with a larger concentration of high-income earners. Many of the highest paid D.C. professionals are in the government sector, which includes senior officials, lobbyists and lawyers.

Connecticut also has a smaller population compared with most states. The state's largest industry is financial services, and it is home to wealthy hedge funds and investment firms that tend to pay high salaries.

Massachusetts ranks third, largely due to an array of lucrative industries with high-paying specialized jobs, including financial services, education, technology and health care.

In contrast, West Virginia has the lowest income threshold for the top 1% of earners, starting at $435,302. Nationwide, the 1% income threshold is a median of $707,296.

Below are the thresholds for each state, in alphabetical order:

Alabama: $577,017

Alaska: $642,707

Arizona: $713,264

Arkansas: $550,469

California: $1,072,248

Colorado: $896,273

Connecticut: $1,192,947

Delaware: $640,330

Florida: $882,302

Georgia: $725,284

Hawaii: $631,383

Idaho: $728,859

Illinois: $811,004

Indiana: $572,403

Iowa: $591,921

Kansas: $674,225

Kentucky: $532,013

Louisiana: $608,143

Maine: $609,173

Maryland: $767,688

Massachusetts: $1,152,992

Michigan: $625,158

Minnesota: $755,880

Mississippi: $456,309

Missouri: $610,837

Montana: $741,182

Nebraska: $651,641

Nevada: $804,627

New Hampshire: $839,742

New Jersey: $1,010,101

New Mexico: $493,013

New York: $999,747

North Carolina: $688,506

North Dakota: $708,284

Ohio: $601,685

Oklahoma: $559,981

Oregon: $707,296

Pennsylvania: $720,778

Rhode Island: $673,902

South Carolina: $632,805

South Dakota: $752,849

Tennessee: $702,934

Texas: $789,003

Utah: $811,929

Vermont: $645,255

Virginia: $787,471

Washington: $1,024,599

Washington, D.C.: $1,250,029

West Virginia: $435,302

Wisconsin: $631,993

Wyoming: $872,896

