Watch Live: Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Press Conference — Updates & Analysis

The Federal Reserve decided to hold rates steady and said the U.S. economy is recovering despite lingering Covid-19 concerns. Chair Jerome Powell is now addressing reporters. See below for a live stream of Powell's remarks and regular analysis.

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday updated investors and economists on how they are thinking about inflation and employment in the United States. The central bank decided not to raise interest rates from near zero nor adjust the pace at which it buys government bonds each month.

Investors will likely pay close attention to how Chairman Jerome Powell characterizes the economic outlook given the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 and its timeline for tapering its monthly bond purchases.

Powell has said that officials will maintain those purchases until they had achieved "substantial further progress" toward their goals of low unemployment and inflation reaching their 2% goal.

Powell begins press conference

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell began speaking at a press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee two-day meeting.

Powell commentary on timeline for taper is key, economist says

"To me the main takeaway from an economic perspective is that they are still setting the stage for taper. They put a sentence in that gave some sense of timing — that the economy made some progress towards these goals," noted Michelle Meyer, chief U.S. economist at Bank of America. "It gave some sense that they are getting closer to when they want to signal the time line for tapering."

She said it will be interesting to see what Powell says about the timeline. "In May he said it was some time, in June he said it was a ways away. What will he use this time?"

July statement says economy has 'made progress' toward Fed's goals

The Fed's July 2021 statement says the U.S. economy has made progress toward the central bank's dual goals of inflation around 2% and low unemployment. Markets could see that as an early sign that the central bank may soon be thinking about adjustments to its easy-money policies.

Powell previously said that the Fed would maintain low rates and its monthly bond purchases until "substantial further progress" has been achieved.

Since December, "the economy has made progress toward these goals, and the Committee will continue to assess progress in coming meetings," the Fed said in its release.

Bond strategist says markets eager for Powell's presser

One bond strategist told CNBC that markets will likely hold off on a significant reaction until hearing from Powell.

"It's really going to com e down to 2:30," said Greg Faranello, the head of the U.S. rates group at AmeriVet Securities. He expects Powell to be asked about inflation and tapering. "It's a real tough one. I tend to think this meeting is going to come and go. He has the delta variant too. If he wants to lean on that, he has every opportunity to [so] here in the U.S. and globally."

Fed holds rates and bond buying steady, says economic growth looks healthy

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday afternoon that it held interest rates near zero and said the economy is rebounding despite lingering concerns over Covid-19.

As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee concluded its two-day meeting by keeping interest rates in a target range near zero.

Along with that, the committee reiterated its view that the economy continues to "strengthen."

"The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have shown improvement but have not fully recovered" the post-meeting statement said. "Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses."

