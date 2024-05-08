Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Airbnb, Robinhood, Arm Holdings, Equinix and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading:

Airbnb — The hoteling company issued disappointing forward guidance, dragging shares down 8%. Airbnb said second-quarter revenue would range between $2.68 billion and $2.74 billion, but analysts were calling for $2.74 billion, per LSEG. The company beat on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter.

Robinhood — The retail investing company jumped about 6% after the company's first-quarter report surpassed Wall Street estimates. Robinhood reported earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $618 million, while analysts polled by LSEG expected 6 cents in earnings per share and $549 million in revenue.

Klaviyo — Shares climbed 7% after the marketing automation company issued promising revenue guidance for the second quarter. Klaviyo expects revenue in the current quarter of $211 million to $213 million, while analysts polled by LSEG expected $210 million.

Arm Holdings — Shares pulled back 6%. The chip company posted full-year revenue guidance of $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion, while Wall Street called for $3.99 billion in revenue, per LSEG.

Equinix — The data center real estate investment trust climbed more than 11%. Equinix posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $992 million for the first quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet called for $981.3 million.

AppLovin — The mobile tech company surged 10%. First-quarter earnings for AppLovin came in at 67 cents per share, while revenue was $1.06 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 57 cents a share and revenue of $974 million.

SolarEdge — The solar energy company slid nearly 7%. SolarEdge posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter, coming in at $1.90 a share, while analysts polled by LSEG anticipated a loss of $1.57 per share. Second-quarter revenue guidance was also weak, ranging between $250 million and $280 million, versus analysts' estimates for $306 million.