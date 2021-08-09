Photos Show Devastating Wildfires in Greece

Temperatures reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 Farenheit) in some places, creating very dry conditions.

While some parts of the country are still burning, the destruction in some places is already evident.

Greece has been tackling devastating wildfires for seven days in different parts of the country amid the most severe heatwave in three decades.

Over the past week, temperatures reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in some places, creating very dry conditions which have led to wildfires in some areas, destroying not only forest land, but also homes and businesses.

Hundreds of firefighters, including a number of teams sent from other nations, have focused their operations on four major blazes, according to national reports.

One of them is in Greece's second biggest island, Evia, which has been burning for almost seven consecutive days. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes on the island of Evia since last Tuesday, according to Reuters.

"We will change the way we launch protection projects, but also the way we do reforestation. We will focus all our attention on repairing the damage and our natural environment," Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Twitter on Saturday, according to a Google translation.

More locals and tourists are evacuated from the island of Evia on Sunday.

Others sleep in their cars or by the beach while firefighters look to save homes.

Locals support firefighters to rescue a burning house in Evia.

Another resident tries to extinguish the fire in the village of Peyki, in Evia.

In the same island, a woman holds a dog as the fires spread.

In some areas, the destruction is already clear. This is a burned house in Agios Stefanos on the outskirts of Athens.

A volunteer walks among the wreckage of a house destroyed by wildfire, in Thrakomakedones, north of the capital of Athens.

Plantations have also been compromised on Agios Stefanos.