Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar unexpectedly resigns

By Elliot Smith,CNBC

Victor Lochon | Gamma-rapho | Getty Images

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday announced that he will step down as soon as his Fine Gael party names a new leader.

"When I became party leader and Taoiseach (prime minister) back in June 2017, I knew that one part of leadership is knowing that the time has come to pass on the baton to somebody else, and then have the courage to do it. That time is now," Varadkar told reporters outside government offices in Dublin.

"I am resigning as president and leader of Fine Gael effective today and will resign as the Taoiseach as soon as my successor is able to take up that office."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

