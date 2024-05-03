I'm a nutritionist from a small California city that's home to America's longest living people: Here's what I eat every day

I was born and raised, and currently live, in a small city in California called Loma Linda. Studies have shown that the residents here can live up to around a decade longer than the rest of the U.S., and it is known as the only Blue Zone in America.

As a dietitian and nutritionist here, I think a lot about how the foods we eat can help us feel better and thrive into our old age. I always encourage my clients to pay attention to the foods that give them energy and keep them satiated — and that they actually enjoy eating.

While I'm happy to share the meals and snacks that suit me, my best advice is to seek out a dietician in your area to help you create a personalized plan. Everyone has unique needs, and it's important to find a nutritional approach that works for you.

Here is everything I eat in a day to help promote longevity and overall well-being.

Breakfast

I get up at 6 a.m. and drink eight ounces of room temperature water, sometimes adding a slice of lemon for flavor. An hour later, I sit down to breakfast, which generally consists of a bowl of cereal with fruit and plant-based milk.

I typically go for almond milk because it contains B vitamins and iron, which are essential for regulating muscle growth and strength.

I also like whole grain cereals because they keep me satiated for most of the morning. Whole grains can help keep your blood sugar levels stable because they are absorbed more slowly into the body.

Mid-morning snack

I start work at 7:45 a.m. and my mornings are typically hectic. About two hours into my day, I take a mini break to hydrate and re-fuel.

If I find I'm really hungry, I'll usually go for a granola bar with fruit, nuts and seeds. Those nuts and seeds are an excellent source of fat and protein and the granola is a good complex carb.

But if I am still feeling somewhat full from breakfast, I will opt for something light, like a cheese stick and juice, or yogurt and half a handful of granola.

I also drink about 40 to 60 ounces of water every day. I carry my 40 ounce Stanley bottle with me everywhere I go to ensure that I stay hydrated, which also benefits my gut motility.

Lunch

I eat lunch at noon. The lunches will vary depending on convenience, but they always include carbohydrates, protein, dietary fats, vegetables and some fruit.

Recently, my favorite has been steamed rice with roasted broccoli and cauliflower with honey-glazed stir-fried firm tofu. On days when I eat fish, I substitute tofu for wild-caught salmon.

Growing up Seventh-day Adventist, plant-based proteins were a big part of my diet, and they still are. I frequently include chickpeas, edamame, tofu, lentils, beans and soy meat in my lunches as well.

Afternoon pick-me-up

Around 1:45 p.m. I take a 15 minute break from seeing clients. Sometimes, my colleague will join me for a walk around the building. I like to do this because consistent gentle movement can help improve digestion.

I prefer something sweet during this time to boost my blood sugar, such as a single-serve chocolate bar, a banana with nut butter or some strawberries and Nutella.

Dinner

After a full day at work, I want something quick, easy and nourishing for dinner. Around 5 p.m., I'll often make myself a rice bowl, with white or brown rice as the base. Then I will fill half the bowl with veggies and the other half with protein.

My family's favorite vegetable is bok choy. I like to stir-fry it with garlic, olive oil and vegetarian oyster sauce. Then I top it off with white sesame seeds. My go-to, easy-to-prepare protein is tofu.

I'll pan-fry or air-fry firm tofu with onion and garlic powder and mushroom seasoning to add flavor. If I opt for soft tofu, I'll cut it into cubes, drizzle it with Vietnamese Hoisin sauce, and sprinkle it with furikake, a seasoning made from nori seaweed, sesame seeds, sugar and salt.

Evening treat

At 8 p.m., to wind down, I'll have a small snack to make sure I don't go to bed hungry. Lately my favorite has been honey-flavored yogurt.

I'll either eat it plain, or I will add some nuts as a healthy fat, fiber and protein source. Yogurt is great for its calcium content and beneficial bacteria that protects my gut health.

I hope these ideas will help inspire you in your kitchen adventures!

Eliza Cheng is a dietitian and nutritionist based in California. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics at Loma Linda University, and has experience working in eating disorder treatment, including partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient hospitalization for children, teens and adults. Follow her on Instagram @ournourishedbodies and find out more at Our Nourished Bodies.

