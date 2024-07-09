European markets head for mixed open as France's uncertain political outlook weighs on sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday as investors in the region weigh up political uncertainty in France after Sunday's election result.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 5 points higher at 8,203, Germany's DAX down 45 points at 18,443, France's CAC 40 down 18 points at 7,620 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 32 points at 34,145, according to data from IG.

European markets are digesting the prospect of a prolonged period of political uncertainty in France as it confronts a hung parliament following Sunday's parliamentary election result. The left-wing New Popular Front won the largest number of seats in the final round of voting, scuppering an expected surge for the far-right.

The alliance failed to secure an absolute majority, however, meaning a coalition or technocratic government is on the cards, making legislation and reforms harder to pass.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Tuesday. U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday night after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at fresh record highs Monday.

There are no major earnings or data releases.