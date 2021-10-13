Delta Air Lines Employee Vaccination Rate Rises to 90% as Federal Mandate Approaches

Delta says about 90% of its roughly 80,000 employees are vaccinated.

The Atlanta-based airline plans to charge unvaccinated employees $200 more a month for health care starting next month.

Rivals American, Southwest are mandating vaccines under a Biden administration rule for federal contractors.

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday 90% of its workforce of about 80,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, weeks before the company imposes a $200 monthly insurance surcharge on staff who haven't gotten shots.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Atlanta-based airline's CEO Ed Bastian earlier this month said about 85% of its staff was vaccinated.

The latest tally, disclosed in its quarterly earnings release, comes as airlines are grappling with the Biden administration's rules that federal contractors' employees must be vaccinated against Covid, unless they can show a valid religious or medical reason to be exempt.

American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Alaska Airlines, which like Delta are federal contractors because they fly government employees and provide other services, in recent weeks have told staff they will comply with the mandate and that employees need to be vaccinated to continue working there, unless they receive an exemption. That means staff needs to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.

Delta hasn't issued such a requirement to staff yet.

United Airlines issued its own company mandate in August, threatening to fire people who weren't vaccinated by Sept. 27. More than 96% of its U.S. employees are now vaccinated, it said.

On Tuesday, Texas-based carriers American and Southwest said they expected the federal vaccine mandate to supersede an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that bars businesses and others from mandating the vaccine for employees