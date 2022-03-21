Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Raise Over $34 Million for Ukraine Aid

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $34 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees.

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $34 million in donations for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees, according to the couple's GoFundMe page.

Kunis was born in Ukraine in 1983 and moved to the United States when she was 8 years old. "Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need," she writes on the page.

The funds raised by Kutcher and Kunis, who are married, will be donated to the philanthropic arms of two Silicon Valley darlings: logistics start-up Flexport and housing rental giant Airbnb.

"Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova," write Kutcher and Kunis. "Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine."

Kutcher and Kunis created the fundraising page March 3 and made a personal donation of $3 million. Since then, more than 65,000 donors have contributed to the campaign.

The list of top contributors includes some of the world's wealthiest individuals. Billionaire Larry Ellison, the chairman of Oracle, has donated $5 million. Silicon Valley private equity firm DST Global contributed $3 million, and the family foundation of DST partner Yuri Milner gave $2.5 million.

Another $2.5 million donation came from the family of renowned Silicon Valley angel investor Ron Conway. Fashion model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Josh Kushner, donated $250,000 through their foundation. Kushner is a venture capital investor and the brother of former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for this support," Kutcher said in an Instagram post March 17. "Our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."