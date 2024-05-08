Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Applebee's owner Dine Brands wants to steal fast-food customers with its deals

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • Applebee's and IHOP have been losing low-income customers, but parent company Dine Brands is hoping its deals can help it compete with fast food.
  • Dine reported disappointing first-quarter earnings and revenue, yet reiterated its full-year forecast.
  • Dine Brands CEO John Peyton told CNBC that full-service restaurants, fast-food chains and even eating at home are all rivals for diners' dollars.

Applebee's and IHOP owner Dine Brands thinks its deals can lure away fast-food customers who have grown frustrated with menu prices.

The company reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's estimates, and both Applebee's and IHOP's same-store sales shrank more than expected. Still, Dine reiterated its full-year outlook and said sales have improved sequentially. Shares of the company were up less than 1% in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

As Applebee's leans into value with a slate of promotions that includes the return of Dollaritas, Dine Brands CEO John Peyton is confident that the chain can beat out the fast-food chains vying for its customers.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"The Whole Lotta Burger for $9.99 — if you can have our burger for $10, which is great quality, abundant and eat in our restaurant, in our experience, why would you eat a $10 burger out of a paper bag in your car?" he told CNBC.

As consumers pull back their restaurant spending, Applebee's and IHOP are fighting against a larger group of rivals than usual for a smaller pool of customers. Peyton said full-service restaurants, fast-food chains and even eating at home are all rivals for diners' dollars.

Low-income consumers visited less frequently and spent more carefully when they did eat out in the first quarter, according to Peyton. Consumers with incomes under $50,000 account for about 40% to 50% of Dine's customers, he said.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

Interest rates on federal student loans may increase by 1%: ‘A fairly big jump,' expert says

news 41 mins ago

Google employees question execs over ‘decline in morale' after blowout earnings

Applebee's isn't the only casual-dining chain taking aim at McDonald's and the rest of the fast-food category. Chili's, which is owned by Brinker International, recently rolled out an ad campaign that calls out the Big Mac and other fast-food burgers for their prices.

And McDonald's is certainly feeling the heat. CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts on the company's latest earnings call that "everybody's out there with a value message," which is why the chain is looking to create a nationwide value menu.

Besides leaning into deals, Applebee's might also get an edge on the competition from a triad of recent pop-culture moments: a pivotal cameo in the tennis drama film "Challengers," an Applebee's-motivated meltdown on "Survivor" and a shout-out from football legend Peyton Manning during Netflix's roast of his former rival Tom Brady.

Not since Beyonce name-dropped Red Lobster on her hit "Formation" has a casual-dining chain felt so relevant in pop culture.

"It's top of mind for so many people, and it's because they've grown up with Applebee's," Peyton said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us