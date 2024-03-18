Apple is reportedly in talks to license Google's Gemini for generative AI on iPhones

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, said that the two companies "are in active negotiations" for Gemini to power some new features coming to the iPhone software this year.

Apple also recently held discussions with OpenAI and has considered using its model, according to the people in the Bloomberg report.

Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to let the iPhone maker license and build its Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone, according to a Bloomberg report.

Gemini is Google's suite of generative AI tools, which ranges from chatbots to coding assistants.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, said that the two tech giants are "in active negotiations" for Gemini to power certain new features due to be released to the iPhone software later in the year.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Apple could launch the iOS 18 — its latest operating system for the iPhone — at its Worldwide Developer's Conference in June.

Apple also recently held discussions with OpenAI and has considered using its model, according to the people cited by Bloomberg.

However, the report said "the two parties haven't decided the terms or branding of an AI agreement or finalized how it would be implemented."

Apple and Google did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Read the full report from Bloomberg.