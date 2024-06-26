Money Report

Apple expands its self-service repair program to Europe

By Katie Bartlett,CNBC

Dominika Zarzycka | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Apple's self-service repair program gives consumers the ability to test products for optimal parts functionality and identify parts that may need repair.
  • The company said in the announcement that it plans to expand the diagnostic service to Canada in 2025.
  • Apple first launched the tool in 2022, offering customers access to manuals, legitimate Apple parts and tools used by Apple to allow them to repair their own devices.

Apple announced on Thursday that its self-service repair program is now available in Europe.

The program, dubbed Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair, gives consumers the ability to test products for optimal parts functionality and identify parts that may need repair without assistance from Apple or an independent repair provider.

First launched in the U.S. in December 2023, the tool now supports 42 Apple products and is available in 32 European countries, including the U.K., France and Germany, according to a release. The program will now support iPhone, Mac and Studio Display models in 33 countries and 24 languages. Apple said it also plans to expand the service to Canada in 2025.

Apple first launched the self-service program in 2022, offering customers access to manuals, legitimate Apple parts and tools used by Apple to allow them to repair their own devices. The program was started in response to pressure from "right to repair" advocates who argue that consumers should not be locked into a select set of authorized repair shops. In February, the company expanded the program to include Mac models powered by the latest M3 chip.

The company said the self-service repair tool is part of an ongoing effort to extend the lifespan of its products.

"While Apple is committed to providing safe and affordable repair options, designing and building long-lasting products remains the top priority," Apple said in the announcement. "The best type of repair for customers and the planet is one that is never needed."

Customers can begin an Apple Diagnostics session on a second product to check the status and performance on a device that may need repair, according to a release. After following a series of onscreen prompts, they will learn whether their product needs repairing and which parts may need to be replaced.





