96. R.M. Davis

R.M. Davis, based in Portland, ME, is ranked No. 96 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently made the 2021 FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $5.7B
Years in Business: 45
Accounts Under Management: 5,599
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 51 in 2021)
Principals:
Geoffrey Alexander, Chief Executive Officer
Scot Draeger, President & General Counsel
Contact:
24 City Center, Portland, ME 04101
(207) 774-0022
