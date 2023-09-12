96. R.M. Davis

R.M. Davis, based in Portland, ME, is ranked No. 96 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently made the 2021 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $5.7B

Years in Business: 45

Accounts Under Management: 5,599

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 51 in 2021)

Principals:

Geoffrey Alexander, Chief Executive Officer

Scot Draeger, President & General Counsel

Contact:

rmdavis.com

24 City Center, Portland, ME 04101

(207) 774-0022