50. Alaska

Economic Profile
Governor: Mike Dunleavy, Republican
Population: 731,158
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.4%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.7%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.4%
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 13.79 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA-, stable
Major private employers: Providence Health & Services, General Communication
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cents/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
