Alaska

50. Alaska

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike Dunleavy, Republican

Population: 731,158

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.4%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 13.79 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Providence Health & Services, General Communication

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cents/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

