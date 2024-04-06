3 signs it's time to break up with your doctor—'your health is one of your most important assets,' physician says

Choosing the right doctor for you is very important for your health, but it's not always an easy process. Sometimes a doctor who was once a good fit no longer meets the needs you have now — one red flag is that they start dismissing your concerns.

"Your health is one of your most important assets, and it should be prioritized in a way that makes you feel comfortable," says Dr. LaTasha Seliby Perkins who is a family physician at Georgetown University.

There are some pretty straightforward ways to determine if you should stick with your current care provider or start searching for a new one.

Here are three signs that Seliby Perkins says means you should consider switching your doctor.

3 signs that it's time to break up with your doctor

Your doctor isn't asking the right questions: When you come to your doctor with a health concern and they don't inquire about your symptoms or ask for further information, that's not a good sign, Seliby Perkins says. You don't feel heard: "You should feel that your doctor is listening to you," she says. "At the end of the day, you [should] feel heard. Feeling heard is very important." You're receiving treatment for a curable diagnosis but aren't getting better: It can be a red flag if "you've gotten a diagnosis that sounds right, and you're treating it but it's not getting better," Seliby Perkins says. Sometimes it's a matter of getting a second opinion or seeing a specialist, but your doctor should support you in that process.

How can you find the right doctor for you?

If you're experiencing any of the above signs, then it's probably time for you to get a new doctor. Here's how you should go about the process, according to Seliby Perkins:

Learn what your insurance is and see if the doctors you're considering accept it

Inquire about if the doctor you're eying is in your network

Ask your primary care doctor for recommendations if you're looking for a specialist

Look into the doctors' online ratings and reviews

Research where their clinics are to be sure you're choosing a physician who's a convenient distance from you

Find out if they offer telemedicine appointments if that's a need

Think about if having a doctor that looks like you (based on gender, race or other factors) matters

"Once those boxes are checked, go to your first appointment, meet them and make sure that it's a good fit for you," she says.

