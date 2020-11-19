22 Jobs at High Risk of Slow Recovery After the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has led to unthinkable changes in our personal and professional lives with kids shifting to remote learning, office workers shifting to work from home and millions of Americans facing long-term unemployment.

In April 2020 alone, a record 20.5 million jobs were lost, with the unemployment rate jumping to 14.7%. That figure is more than four times higher than the 3.5% unemployment rate the country faced in February, before the coronavirus pandemic began.

After April's devastating job losses, the economy has been moving toward a steady recovery, with the unemployment rate falling to 13.3% in May, 11.1% in June and most recently 6.9% in October. While this economic progress is a move in the right direction, data from job-search site Glassdoor shows that many industries are at high risk of having a very slow recovery, or possibly no recovery at all, even after the pandemic.

Using data from its platform, Glassdoor created a list of the top jobs that have seen the biggest decrease in openings between October 2019 and October 2020. Before the pandemic, these jobs had at least 5,000 postings on Glassdoor.

Many on the list fall into the category of personal service (stylist or beauty consultant for example) or administrative roles (including interns). The contraction of these kinds of roles reflects how the pandemic has changed the way consumers spend their money as well as altered the jobs that employers hire for during a time when so many people work from home.

"The dual health and economic crisis has caused a very different recession from past downturns and the recovery will be no different," Glassdoor's chief economist Andrew Chamberlain said in a statement. "As the global pandemic shifts consumer behavior and workplace habits certain jobs like audiologists, executive assistants and coaches may not return en masse for years, if ever."

Chamberlain adds that as the economy continues to recover in 2021 and beyond, workers will be paying close attention to what industries are being left behind and the impact it could have on their careers in the long haul.

Take a look below to see the top 22 jobs that have suffered the most losses as a result of Covid-19, according to Glassdoor data.

1. Audiologist

Type of job: Discretionary Health Care

October 2020 job openings: 2,336

October 2019 job openings: 7,710

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 70%

2. Event coordinator

Type of job: Admin and Office

October 2020 job openings: 1,723

October 2019 job openings: 5,541

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 69%

3. Product Demonstrator

Type of job: Sales

October 2020 job openings: 2,567

October 2019 job openings: 6,932

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 63%

4. Optician

Type of job: Discretionary Health Care

October 2020 job openings: 2,208

October 2019 job openings: 5,592

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 61%

5. Chef

Type of job: Food service

October 2020 job openings: 6,569

October 2019 job openings: 14,844

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 56%

6. Executive Assistant

Type of job: Admin and Office

October 2020 job openings: 2,308

October 2019 job openings: 5,182

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 55%

7. Beauty Consultant

Type of job: Personal Services

October 2020 job openings: 6,065

October 2019 job openings: 12,845

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 53%

8. Valet

Type of job: Personal Services

October 2020 job openings: 2,485

October 2019 job openings: 5,054

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 51%

9. Stylist

Type of job: Personal Services

October 2020 job openings: 5,237

October 2019 job openings: 10,376

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 50%

10. Coach

Type of job: Personal Services

October 2020 job openings: 6,844

October 2019 job openings: 12,869

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 47%

11. Brand Ambassador

Type of job: Sales

October 2020 job openings: 5,925

October 2019 job openings: 10,055

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 41%

12. Pet Groomer

Type of job: Personal Services

October 2020 job openings: 3,854

October 2019 job openings: 6,586

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 41%

13. Physical Therapist

Type of job: Discretionary Health Care

October 2020 job openings: 17,372

October 2019 job openings: 28,920

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 40%

14. Intern

Type of job: Admin and Office

October 2020 job openings: 7,731

October 2019 job openings: 12,732

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 39%

15. Professor

Type of job: Education

October 2020 job openings: 8,651

October 2019 job openings: 14,247

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 39%

16. HR Generalist

Type of job: Admin and Office

October 2020 job openings: 3,314

October 2019 job openings: 5,286

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 37%

17. Accounts Payable Specialist

Type of job: Admin and Office

October 2020 job openings: 3,417

October 2019 job openings: 5,413

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 37%

18. Receptionist

Type of job: Admin and Office

October 2020 job openings: 11,627

October 2019 job openings: 17,826

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 35%

19. Instructor

Type of job: Education

October 2020 job openings: 12,751

October 2019 job openings: 19,278

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 34%

20. Sales Manager

Type of job: Sales

October 2020 job openings: 16,525

October 2019 job openings: 24,917

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 34%

21. Accountant

Type of job: Admin and Office

October 2020 job openings: 19,723

October 2019 job openings: 27,637

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 29%

22. Account Executive

Type of job: Sales

October 2020 job openings: 14,337

October 2019 job openings: 19,624

Percent of decline due to Covid-19: 27%

