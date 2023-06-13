IKEA opening a new format store in Southlake later this year

IKEA says they're opening a new store in Southlake later this year that's unlike their large format stores in Frisco and Grand Prairie.

In a news release Tuesday, the Sweden-based retailer said the Plan & Order store is a much smaller store dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning where shoppers can get inspiration and advice on interior design planning.

Items bought at the Plan & Order point are not available to take home that day but can be delivered or picked up later at one of IKEA's collection points.

"Everything is bigger in Texas, but it doesn't have to be further. We are so excited to open IKEA Southlake and get closer to our DFW customers. While the Plan & Order point with pick-up is different from our traditional IKEA store, we are continuously exploring new ways to bring IKEA closer to our customers and hope it will better meet the needs of our local customers," said Rob Parsons, market area manager, IKEA U.S.

The 11,000-square-foot store will be located in the Park Village shopping center at 1401 E. Southlake Boulevard.

The store is expected to open sometime later this year, but a specific date has not been shared publicly.