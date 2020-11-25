Dallas Hotels Hit Hard by COVID See Massive Drops in Revenue and Reservations as Holidays Loom

Battered and bruised, the Dallas-Fort Worth hotel industry is preparing for holidays and a winter travel season unlike any other in recent history.

With massive drops in business travel, postponed and downsized weddings and widespread cancellations of conventions and concerts, hotel operators are desperate just as the country faces another surge in COVID-19 cases and government officials issue warnings to avoid one of the few bright spots in the travel economy — visiting friends and family.

Room revenue at Dallas-area hotels plummeted 52% in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30, to $278 million this year compared with $583 million for the same period a year earlier, according to the Texas-based hotel consulting firm Source Strategies. For the full year that ended Sept. 30, area hotels saw a 34% drop in revenue from a year earlier, with room sales falling from $2.37 billion to $1.56 billion.

