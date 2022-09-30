‘Bass Reeves' Series to Shoot in Fort Worth Starting Next Month, Mayor Says

In her first annual State of the City address, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker announced Thursday that a six-part limited series on legendary Wild West lawman Bass Reeves would begin shooting in the city next month.

Reeves, according to the Texas State Historical Association, was born to enslaved parents near Paris, Texas, in 1838 and became the first Black commissioned U.S. Deputy Marshal west of the Mississippi River. By some accounts, Reeves is considered to be the inspiration for the fictional Lone Ranger.

Parker said the show is being brought to the city by Taylor Sheridan, a native of Cowtown who also created Yellowstone and 1883.

Parker said the filming of the show is expected to bring millions of dollars to the local economy and is "a huge opportunity to continue to put Fort Worth, Texas on the map."

It's not immediately clear where the show will be shooting. Sheridan shot parts of both 1883 and Yellowstone in the Stockyards and in Weatherford.

The six-part limited series stars David Oyelowo as Reeves. According to a report on Deadline.com, Sheridan will direct the first two episodes of the show.