Alamo Drafthouse CEO Auctioning Off Film Collectibles to ‘Keep the Lights on'

Austin-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse is trying to survive in these uncertain times.

CEO Tim League is auctioning off his personal stash of collectibles to keep employees paid and the lights on at the theaters.

"We're going to hunker down and weather the storm and come back," League said.

The coronavirus pandemic drastically disrupted the movie business forcing Alamo Drafthouse to temporarily close all six of its North Texas locations.

Fourteen other locations around the country remain open and League said he is focused on keeping those theaters open.

To do that he is auctioning off 2,000 hand-silkscreened Mondo prints from his personal collection.

Mondo, another company League co-founded, encourages artists to reimagine movie posters and collectibles in the film industry.

"I'm an archivist by nature and I've kept a little stash - one, two or three - of everything we've done," League said. "We specialize really in a lot of cult classics - everybody's favorite movies from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond."

In addition to the auction of Mondo prints, the company is selling collectibles on their website to generate more revenue.

League said 100% of the proceeds from the auction and collectible sale will go toward paying staff, debt and expenses in the critical months ahead.

He said he's hopeful the sales will help the company survive until a vaccine is readily available and people return to the movies.

When asked about the reopening of the North Texas locations, League said fans of the theater chain should not worry.

"We're coming back. Don't worry," League said. "We'll see you back in the kinder, gentler 2021."

Click here to view the auction, which runs through Dec. 13.