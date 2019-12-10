9 Dairy Queen Locations Shutter in North Texas

Nine Dairy Queen locations closed their doors for good this week, including in Euless, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Hurst, Keller and Roanoke.

A letter was posted to the doors and windows of the restaurants. The nine stores were operated by Lickety Split Food Services, with all the stores opening between 2013 and 2016. The website for the franchising company is offline. It's unclear what other locations were also closed down.

The letter says: "It is with deep regret that we have discontinued operating our Dairy Queen restaurants. Nothing gave us greater joy than to serve you DQ's amazing treats and eats. Thank you for the wonderful season we shared. Fun numbers: 9 DQ locations opened 2013 - 2016. 6 years and 7 months in business. 7,500,000+ customers served. 4,250,000 Blizzards flipped. Special thank you to our amazing team members who worked hard to make your DQ experience better than you remember. Find the closest DQ: https://dqtexas.com/store-locator With gratitude, Lickety Split Food Services, LLC."