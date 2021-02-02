DallasNews.com

17 Texas-Based Companies Make World's Most Admired List and Nine Are in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Paul O'Donnell - The Dallas Morning News

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, San Antonio-based USAA and Westlake-based Charles Schwab are among the world’s most admired companies in Fortune’s 2021 ranking.

Southwest scored highest among Texas companies, ranking 14th overall. USAA was 27th, and Schwab came in 44th. Apple topped the list for the 14th year in a row.

Fourteen other Texas-based companies made the list of 333, although Fortune only assigns rankings to the top 50. Of the Texas companies, nine are in Dallas-Fort Worth.

