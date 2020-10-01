Lewisville ISD Offering Free Meals to All Students

Lewisville Independent School District is offering all students free breakfast and lunch regardless of household income.

This includes students in the district who are learning virtually.

This free meal program, which began Oct. 1, is the result of recently-released waivers by the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) that allow school nutrition programs nationwide to offer free meals to all students through at least December 31, 2020.

"For many of us, life has become significantly more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic," said LISD Child Nutrition District Manager Ray Danilowicz via a news release. "Offering breakfast and lunch meals at no cost is one way for us to lessen the load for students and families during these times."

More information on the free meals, and a list of curbside locations and guidelines for meal pickup can be found at www.lisd.net/childnutrition and for more information contact LISD Child Nutrition at cn@lisd.net or call (469) 713-5207.