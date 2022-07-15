Free Backpacks, Supplies Available at Arlington ISD Back to School Event

Students can get a free backpack, school supplies, haircut and more at Arlington ISD's Back to School Kickoff on Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at AT&T Stadium.

The district says nearly 100 resource partners will be present to make sure students and families are ready for the first day.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be available for students as well as dental health checks and vision screenings. Lastly, free haircuts will be offered courtesy of cosmetology students from the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center, AISD said in a release.

"Being able to provide the kickoff in our traditional format provides us an opportunity to connect our families with resources and resource providers to help prepare our students for the first day of school and throughout the school year," said Aaron Perales, Executive Director of Engagement, Equity and Access.

"Getting ready for the first day of school can be exciting but also a little stressful," Perales said. "There are so many moving parts to get our students set for school. The services and resources provided at the kickoff will alleviate some of that stress and help our students walk into school with the confidence knowing they are prepared."

Click here to register for the event and receive a free backpack.