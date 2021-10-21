Texas power grid

Texas PUC Requires Power Plants Fix Issues Related to Winter Outages

The Texas Public Utility Commission approved new mandatory rules Thursday requiring power plants to fix problems that caused outages last winter.

The PUC is also requiring power generators to winterize their equipment to standards first recommended after the 2011 winter storm.

The PUC will also implement more detailed weatherization standards once an ongoing weather study is completed.

NBC 5 Investigates detailed the PUC's plan when it was first proposed. More on the plan can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Texas power gridwinter stormpower plantstexas public utility commission
