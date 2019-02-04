Digest: NBC 5 Investigates Legality of CBD Oil

If you've been out at all recently, you've likely seen the newest health craze -- CBD oil. But is it legal in Texas? Well, that depends on who you ask. NBC 5 Investigates takes a look at the issue. Here you can find the stories capsulized in a digest with the most recent updates.

Police: Legalizing CBD in Texas May Bring More Problems, Confusion

As lawmakers move closer to legalizing CBD oil in Texas, NBC 5 Investigates has learned that confusion may linger on what's legal and what's not, because law enforcement officials don't have the tools needed to tell the difference between CBD and marijuana.

Traveling Grandmother Jailed for CBD Oil: 'I Slept on the Floor… Next to the Toilet'

Police officers slapped handcuffs on 71-year-old Lena Bartula at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after they found CBD oil in her travel bag. Now she's talking about her two nights in jail.

CBD Arrests Flying High at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

As Texas legislators work towards possibly making CBD legal in the state, confiscation of the oil by federal officers has "skyrocketed" this year at DFW Airport, NBC 5 Investigates has learned. In some cases, passengers have been jailed on felony drug possession charges for a single bottle of CBD.

Bill Legalizing CBD Passes House, Heads to Senate

CCBD oil is a step closer to being legalized in Texas after legislators in the House voted on Wednesday to allow people to buy it without fear of being arrested. HB 1325 cleared the House with no one opposing it Tuesday, paving the way for a final vote Wednesday. That vote was held just after noon and was unanimous (144-0). The bill will next head to the Senate, where it may meet some resistance, including possibly from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

'You Just Watch… More Hemp Grown Than We Could Ever Process' – Texas AG Commissioner

He's about as conservative as you get in Texas politics, a farmer with a flair who is seldom seen without his cowboy hat and boots. So one might not think these words would come out of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller's mouth: "You just watch. There is going to be more hemp grown (in Texas) than we could ever process."

Texas Lawmakers Hear Overwhelming Support For CBD, Hemp Farming in the State

April 1, Texas lawmakers heard testimony from a long list of people in support of a proposed bill that would clear the confusion over whether CBD is legal in the state. Witnesses packed into a hearing room at the state capitol to also speak out in favor of legalizing hemp farming in Texas.

Hemp Industry Reacts to North Texas Police Action: 'There Should Not Be Raids...'

A major national hemp industry group is urging Texas law enforcement to back off on seizing CBD products in the wake of two recent police raids in North Texas.

North Texas Stores Raided, CBD Products Seized

Duncanville police say they removed hundreds of pounds of CBD products from two stores, along with more than 30 pounds of what they described as marijuana, in what the stores' owners described as a big misunderstanding.

Legal or Not Legal? CBD Dilemma Crosses State Lines

When it comes to confusion over whether CBD is, or should be, legal, Texas is not alone. As the Texas state legislature prepares to consider legalizing the hemp-made health product, NBC 5 Investigates traveled to Indiana, which not long ago wrestled with the same questions and the fears associated with them.

CBD Oil Becomes Next 'Green Gold Rush' But Questions Linger in Texas: What's In It?

Think of Louisville and you think bourbon, baseball bats, bluegrass music and, of course, the Kentucky Derby. So when CBD oil raced onto the scene, officials said they didn't horse around: they considered what it was, made it legal and set regulations to ensure safety.

School District Warns of Criminal Charges If Students Caught With CBD Oil

The Mansfield Independent School District has issued a notice to parents, warning them that their kids could face felony charges for bringing CBD oil to school.

CBD Legality Up to Legislators, State Health Department, Tarrant County DA Says

Responding to comments from CBD users and advocacy groups, Tarrant County DA Sherin Wilson released a statement Tuesday outlining the laws regarding hemp, CBD and marijuana in Texas. Hemp, Wilson said, along with its derivatives, has not been legalized in Texas.

With CBD, Local Police Are Policing Themselves

A retired Fort Worth SWAT officer is selling CBD, many times to police officers who are using it to treat a variety of ailments, despite the county DA considering it illegal.

If Texas Toughens CBD Laws, User Predicts 'Uproar'

A CBD user says if the state toughens the laws against the oil there will be an "uproar" and that supporters "are not going to go down quietly."

Healing Power or a Dose of Trouble? CBD Oil Takes Law Enforcement By Surprise

In North Texas, like across the country, CBD oil is sold in high-end establishments, complete with CBD for dogs, as well as in head shops, where it shares the shelves with rolling papers and bongs.