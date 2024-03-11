With more hotter days coming, Dairy Queen is bringing back Free Cone Day to coincide with the official first day of spring.

On March 19, customers will be able to get a free small DQ soft serve vanilla cone with the iconic curl at the top at participating restaurants in Texas and nationwide (one per customer, while supplies last).

“Texans know spring has arrived when they feel the warmth of the sun, bluebonnets begin to appear and Free Cone Day has arrived at DQ restaurants in Texas,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council.

Dairy Queen is coining it "treat szn" and asking customers to post pictures with the hashtag #freeconeday tagging @DairyQueenTX.

@dairyqueen Nothing beats sweet sounds of treat szn 😌 The first day of spring, March 19, is Free Cone Day! Get your FREE small cone only at participating DQ locations. ♬ original sound - Dairy Queen - Dairy Queen

DQ is also offering a St. Patrick's Day inspired sweet treat -- the Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat features soft serve ice cream blended with brownie pieces, chocolate chunks and cool mint.