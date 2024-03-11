free food

DQ offers ‘free cone day' to celebrate the first day of spring

On Free Cone Day, patrons can receive a complimentary small vanilla soft-serve cone featuring an iconic curl on top

By NBCDFW Staff

dairy queen
Facebook/dairyqueen

With more hotter days coming, Dairy Queen is bringing back Free Cone Day to coincide with the official first day of spring.

On March 19, customers will be able to get a free small DQ soft serve vanilla cone with the iconic curl at the top at participating restaurants in Texas and nationwide (one per customer, while supplies last).

“Texans know spring has arrived when they feel the warmth of the sun, bluebonnets begin to appear and Free Cone Day has arrived at DQ restaurants in Texas,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council.

Dairy Queen is coining it "treat szn" and asking customers to post pictures with the hashtag #freeconeday tagging @DairyQueenTX.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
@dairyqueen

Nothing beats sweet sounds of treat szn 😌 The first day of spring, March 19, is Free Cone Day! Get your FREE small cone only at participating DQ locations.

♬ original sound - Dairy Queen - Dairy Queen

DQ is also offering a St. Patrick's Day inspired sweet treat -- the Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat features soft serve ice cream blended with brownie pieces, chocolate chunks and cool mint.

This article tagged under:

free foodDairy Queen
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us