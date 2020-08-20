amc

Movie Theaters Open Across North Texas, AMC Offers 15-Cent Tickets Thursday Only

Independt film movie theater generic popcorn
Getty Images

Alamo Drafthouse and AMC are beginning to reopening some of their movie theaters Thursday after being closed for five months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alamo Drafthouse reopened its Lake Highlands location Thursday, and the Austin-based movie theater chain's five other theaters in North Texas in Cedars, Richardson, North Richland Hills, Denton and Las Colinas will reopen from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26.

AMC reopened eight locations in Arlington, Dallas, Grapevine, Plano, Mesquite, Irving and Garland. AMC, for its 100th anniversary, on Aug. 20 only, is offering moviegoers 15-cent movie ticket prices as part of it's "Movies in 2020 at 1920 prices"

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 23 mins ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 10 mins ago

Concerns Over Reducing Some Dallas Police Call Priorities

Masks will be required for all customers and employees at both movie theater chains.

"We're looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Alamo Drafthouse and getting back to what we love to do - bringing guests the best film, food, and drinks all in one seat," says Bill DiGaetano, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse North Texas, in a statement.

AMC, along with other movie theater chains, originally planned to reopen in mid-July but postponed the reopening due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

For more information on the safety protocols, visit Alamo Drafthouse's website here or AMC's website here.

This article tagged under:

amcCoronavirus ReopeningAlamo Drafthouse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us