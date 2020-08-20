Movie Theaters Open Across North Texas, AMC Offers 15-Cent Tickets Thursday Only

Alamo Drafthouse and AMC are beginning to reopening some of their movie theaters Thursday after being closed for five months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alamo Drafthouse reopened its Lake Highlands location Thursday, and the Austin-based movie theater chain's five other theaters in North Texas in Cedars, Richardson, North Richland Hills, Denton and Las Colinas will reopen from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26.

AMC reopened eight locations in Arlington, Dallas, Grapevine, Plano, Mesquite, Irving and Garland. AMC, for its 100th anniversary, on Aug. 20 only, is offering moviegoers 15-cent movie ticket prices as part of it's "Movies in 2020 at 1920 prices"

Masks will be required for all customers and employees at both movie theater chains.

"We're looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Alamo Drafthouse and getting back to what we love to do - bringing guests the best film, food, and drinks all in one seat," says Bill DiGaetano, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse North Texas, in a statement.

AMC, along with other movie theater chains, originally planned to reopen in mid-July but postponed the reopening due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

For more information on the safety protocols, visit Alamo Drafthouse's website here or AMC's website here.