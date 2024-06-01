Meow Wolf Grapevine unveils parking lot mural

With a little paint and a lot of imagination, Meow Wolf Grapevine’s newest mural transforms the parking lot around its Grapevine Mills location into a canvas, making it another portal to the otherworldly experience of The Real Unreal. The mural was completed at the end of May, just in time for visitors to enjoy it throughout the summer.

Meow Wolf Grapevine commissioned Dallas-based artist Lauren Lewchuk to create Proliferate for the exterior mural project, P.A.R.K.E.D. (Phenomenal Asphalt Realm of Kaleidoscopic Expressionistic Design).

Dallas-based artist Lauren Lewchuk created the mural for Meow Wolf Grapevine.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Lauren Lewchuk on this original project that brings The Real Unreal to life beyond our exhibition space,” said Meow Wolf Grapevine General Manager Kelly Schwartz. “This mural is a celebration of creativity and community, inviting visitors to experience a piece of Meow Wolf's magic from the moment they arrive at Grapevine Mills all summer long."

Lewchuk is a creative force fueled by a passion for nature and music, with a career spanning over 14 years across graphic design, screen-printing, faux finishes, and mural painting. With subjects ranging from microorganisms to expansive landscapes, the TIN District artist’s work is a whimsical exploration of the real and surreal, with intricate compositions inspired by nature's wonders.

"Incorporating inspiration from the natural world, I explore themes of growth, identity, and existentialism in my artwork," Lewchuk said. "Turning a parking lot into a colorful canvas is a perfect way to vividly showcase these themes."

For this massive canvas, Lewchuk took inspiration from the smallest details.

“My inspirations come from nature, specifically microorganisms, botanicals, and nature macro photography. I’ve always been the kind of person to see things more close-up and in the abstract, seeing objects up close vs as a whole, so I tend to focus on the colors, textures, and patterns. So that’s where most of my inspiration comes from. As far as inspiration from Meow Wolf, it’s hard not to be inspired because there's so many versions of these concepts in their space!” Lewchuk said.

North Texas' wet spring has been a challenge for the artist.

The Texas weather hasn’t been kind to this project, but Lewchuk takes it in stride.

“My mural at Meow Wolf has had little delay from the rain but nothing major. That’s all part of being a muralist. In general, the weather has definitely been a bit challenging this spring and definitely made it take longer to paint my ground murals in the Tin District though,” Lewchuk said.

Proliferate offers a different perspective on this artist’s work.

“For people who are already familiar with my work, this is definitely a new way to experience it compared to the work you’re used to. Typically, my work is very maximal and sort of compact, whereas this mural has much larger elements spread out in a large area, so it feels a bit different!” Lewchuk said.

This exterior mural extends Meow Wolf’s tradition of highlighting local artists to the outdoors.

"Continued collaboration with the Texas artist community is vital to us," said Meow Wolf Grapevine Artist Liaison Will Heron. "Our community boasts an impressive array of talented artists. This project presents a fantastic opportunity to welcome new Texas talent into Meow Wolf Grapevine’s multiverse."

This summer-time mural coincides with Meow Wolf Grapevine's one-year anniversary celebration, providing visitors ample options to experience The Real Unreal at the convenience of their vacation plans. Visitors can book tickets to experience Meow Wolf Grapevine’s The Real Unreal, but anyone visiting Grapevine Mills can enjoy Proliferate.

With the mural complete, anyone visiting Grapevine Mills can enjoy it.

"Meow Wolf's vibrant paintings on Grapevine Mills' parking spaces are more than just paint— they are portals to imagination. We proudly support their vision of bringing art to every corner, and transforming an everyday space into a visual experience for all to enjoy," said Grapevine Mills' Director of Marketing and Business Development Trudy Cresswell.

