Madonna releases new North America tour dates, including six shows in Texas

Madonna released her updated dates for the North American leg of her tour on Tuesday.
After taking to social media on July 10 to thank fans for their support while she was in the hospital with a bacterial infection, the performer announced she would have to reschedule the North America leg of her tour.
About a month after being released from the hospital, the 64-year-old performer released the new dates.
American Airlines Center said all previously purchased tickets would be valid for the new dates and ticket holders can check their emails for more details.
Madonna's updated Texas tour dates
Dallas – American Airlines Center
- March 24, 2024
- March 25, 2024
Houston – Toyota Center
- March 28, 2024
- March 29, 2024
Austin – Moody Center
- April 14, 2024
- April 15, 2024