Madonna releases new North America tour dates, including six shows in Texas

Madonna released her updated dates for the North American leg of her tour on Tuesday.

After taking to social media on July 10 to thank fans for their support while she was in the hospital with a bacterial infection, the performer announced she would have to reschedule the North America leg of her tour.

About a month after being released from the hospital, the 64-year-old performer released the new dates.

American Airlines Center said all previously purchased tickets would be valid for the new dates and ticket holders can check their emails for more details.

The Celebration Tour will come to American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on March 24 & 25, rescheduled from Sept. 18 & 19. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. Ticketholders should check their email for more details.https://t.co/dvGidxT63M pic.twitter.com/EEgQwMpmUf — American Airlines Center (@AACenter) August 15, 2023

Madonna's updated Texas tour dates

Dallas – American Airlines Center

March 24, 2024

March 25, 2024

Houston – Toyota Center

March 28, 2024

March 29, 2024

Austin – Moody Center