How to prepare coquito, the popular Puerto Rican Christmas drink

For Latino households, the holidays in the United States are not the same without a little touch of their homeland.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nothing like a coconut-flavored, eggnog-like drink from Puerto Rico to spicy things up during the holidays.

Coquito is the one drink that has transcended mainstream popularity as a Christmas drink of choice for Puerto Ricans.

HERE ARE INGREDIENTS YOU NEED TO MAKE A COQUITO:

  • Condensed milk
  • Evaporated milk
  • Vanilla extract
  • Ground cinnamon
  • Coconut cream (some argue over brand preference)
  • White rum (optional for virgin drink option)
HOW TO PREPARE COQUITO

  • In a blender, add the evaporated milk, coconut cream, condensed milk, rum, vanilla extract and cinnamon.
  • Blend on high speed for about 2 minutes until all the ingredients are blent together.
  • Transfer the mixture to a glass bottle and chill in the refrigerator until quite cold.
  • Garnished the drink with ground cinnamon or a cinnamon stick when served.

Although it began as a traditional Christmas Eve drink, in places like New York City it can also be commonly found during Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

